Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.67.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $319.30 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.