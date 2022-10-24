Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,524 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 6.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 43.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,383,000 after buying an additional 40,019 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 84.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERCO Price Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $524.33 on Monday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $447.92 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $537.19 and a 200 day moving average of $519.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

