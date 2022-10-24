Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,824 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

CarMax Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $55.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.05 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

