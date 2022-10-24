Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 310,317 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,317 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Qiagen by 684.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,208,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qiagen by 9,333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,428,000 after acquiring an additional 877,024 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after acquiring an additional 770,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Qiagen by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,336,000 after acquiring an additional 691,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,429,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,137 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $515.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

