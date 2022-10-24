Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,224 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Shares of EME stock opened at $125.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.