Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,783 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Westpark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.