Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,172 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,677,260.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,677,260.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 31,565 shares of company stock valued at $536,570 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $346.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.06%.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

