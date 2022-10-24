Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 69,630 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 69,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 272.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $38.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

