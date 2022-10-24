Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,168 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $112.87 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

