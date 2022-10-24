Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,370 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASR opened at $222.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $177.31 and a one year high of $230.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $315.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

