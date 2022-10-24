Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,125 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC opened at $27.07 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.71.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

