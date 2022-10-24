Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,922,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in i3 Verticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $20.25 on Monday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.71 million, a PE ratio of -30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.