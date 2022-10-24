Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,759,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $24,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,136,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.