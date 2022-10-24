Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.7 %

SNY stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.