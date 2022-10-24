SBB Research Group LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $312.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Microsoft stock opened at $238.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

