SBB Research Group LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

