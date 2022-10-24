Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 32.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after buying an additional 181,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 29.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Cowen lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

