SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,843 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Insider Activity

Bio-Techne Price Performance

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $282.65 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $272.01 and a 52 week high of $531.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.96.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

