SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 33,557 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 558.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,604,000 after purchasing an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

