SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,099 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $117.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.85.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.