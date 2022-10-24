SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 74,333 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,333 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. Analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

