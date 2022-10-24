SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $193,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 905,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

VSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

