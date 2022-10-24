SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 1,131.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Arvinas by 31.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 72,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

ARVN opened at $42.10 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

