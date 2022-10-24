SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,197 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 70.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.95 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 61.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

