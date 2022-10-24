SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Vale Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.10 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.