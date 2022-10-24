SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $218,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $38.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

