SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 134,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 104,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.15 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.30.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

