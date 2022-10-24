SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,280 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 556,256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,389,000 after buying an additional 421,423 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 310,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after buying an additional 309,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIRC opened at $36.92 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

