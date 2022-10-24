SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

INVH opened at $32.77 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.