SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,857 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $210,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $359,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 188,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

