SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNM opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

