SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $121,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,547,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,198,000 after buying an additional 816,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,784,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,996,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. Analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

