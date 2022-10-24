SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.28 Million in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 470,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 359,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,075,000 after buying an additional 38,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,167,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 246,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,122,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

LGI Homes stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

