SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,515 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TALO. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 129.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

