SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,399 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 153.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

