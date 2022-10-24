SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,985,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

PBH stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

