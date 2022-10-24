SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,506 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,796.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE CCJ opened at $23.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

