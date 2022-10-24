SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 31,046 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,696 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Semtech by 28.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth $528,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $26.41 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

