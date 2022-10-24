SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chemed by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

CHE opened at $441.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.07. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

