SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 40,807 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of H World Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 291,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 138,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $29.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.06. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. Analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.