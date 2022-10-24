SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,047 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

