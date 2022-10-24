SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,225 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 51.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.