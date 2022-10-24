SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.40.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. The company had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 180.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

