Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

