Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,802,000 after acquiring an additional 110,654 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

