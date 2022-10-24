Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Snap from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Snap Stock Down 30.1 %

Snap stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

