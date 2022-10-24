Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $218.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.61.

NYSE SNOW opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.67.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

