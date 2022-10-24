Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

