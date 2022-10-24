SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237,803 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $153.69 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

