Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Spire by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Spire by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

